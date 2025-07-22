Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For ConocoPhillips

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.35, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.89%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of ConocoPhillips's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $117.00 $109.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $95.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $113.00 $115.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $113.00 $107.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $113.00 Alastair Syme Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $106.00 $107.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $109.00 $103.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $116.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $114.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $127.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $114.00 $120.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $118.00 $116.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ConocoPhillips's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Breaking Down ConocoPhillips's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ConocoPhillips's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.27% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.