Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For T-Mobile US

Ratings for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $256.93, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.08% increase from the previous average price target of $246.87.

A clear picture of T-Mobile US's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $275.00 $247.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $290.00 $280.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $245.00 $240.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $250.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $247.00 $234.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $240.00 $255.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $240.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $252.00 $252.00

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.85.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

