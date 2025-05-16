Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For C.H. Robinson Worldwide

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, revealing an average target of $113.93, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A decline of 4.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $106.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $118.00 $126.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $90.00 $100.00 Jason Seidl TD Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $111.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $115.00 $117.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $119.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $110.00 David Hicks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $111.00 $118.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $116.00 $124.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $119.00 $122.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $125.00 $130.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $117.00 $127.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Announces Buy $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on C.H. Robinson Worldwide analyst ratings.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Financial Milestones: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHRW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CHRW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.