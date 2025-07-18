Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For SLB

SLB (NYSE:SLB) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SLB and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A 4.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $49.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SLB. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $48.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $44.00 $46.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $58.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $53.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SLB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SLB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SLB's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SLB Better

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

SLB: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SLB's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLB's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SLB's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

