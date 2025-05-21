Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Intel

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 3 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.08, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.39% lower than the prior average price target of $21.45.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intel by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $23.00 - Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $18.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $14.00 $14.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Sell $14.00 $18.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $25.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intel analyst ratings.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Intel's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

