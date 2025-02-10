Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Deere

Ratings for Deere (NYSE:DE) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $483.77, with a high estimate of $550.00 and a low estimate of $430.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.8% from the previous average price target of $457.23.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Deere among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $500.00 $470.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $507.00 $477.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $470.00 $450.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $430.00 $470.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $538.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $470.00 $460.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Maintains Hold $510.00 $510.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $401.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $462.00 $404.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $538.00 $496.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $477.00 $448.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $450.00 $420.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $475.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Deere's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Deere analyst ratings.

Delving into Deere's Background

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Deere: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Deere's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.57%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

