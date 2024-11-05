Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.33, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $47.42, the current average has increased by 10.35%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intapp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $47.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $60.00 $46.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $44.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $44.00 $44.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $63.00 $52.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $46.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intapp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intapp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Financial Milestones: Intapp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intapp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

