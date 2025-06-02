Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Samsara

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Samsara (NYSE:IOT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.27, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 5.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Samsara. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $54.00 $48.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $44.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $56.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $64.00 Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $50.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $48.00 $57.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Samsara's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Samsara's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Samsara analyst ratings.

Discovering Samsara: A Closer Look

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Financial Milestones: Samsara's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Samsara showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.34% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

