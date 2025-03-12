Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Cognex

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.82, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.23% lower than the prior average price target of $46.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Cognex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $35.00 $39.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $42.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $37.00 $43.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $41.00 $47.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $43.00 $42.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $49.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cognex's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cognex's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cognex Better

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Breaking Down Cognex's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cognex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.79% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

