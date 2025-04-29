Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 7 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.1, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 29.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.70.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Skyworks Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $70.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $45.00 $55.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $70.00 $92.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $62.00 $105.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $87.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $85.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $80.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $60.00 $88.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $65.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $62.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Skyworks Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Financial Insights: Skyworks Solutions

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Skyworks Solutions's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyworks Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

