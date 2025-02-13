Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Biogen

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $194.7, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $138.00. A 23.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $255.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Biogen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $265.00 $298.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $190.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $190.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $302.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $138.00 $315.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $164.00 $230.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Neutral $178.00 - Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $180.00 $250.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $207.00 $251.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Hold $270.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Breaking Down Biogen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Biogen's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.