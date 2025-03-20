Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Akamai Technologies

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.1, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.74% lower than the prior average price target of $107.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Akamai Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Param Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $116.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $95.00 $102.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $100.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $107.00 $115.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $72.00 $76.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Positive $105.00 $110.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $112.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $125.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $102.00 $104.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Akamai Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Akamai Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Akamai Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Akamai Technologies

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

A Deep Dive into Akamai Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Akamai Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Akamai Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Akamai Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

