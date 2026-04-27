This Forecast Could Spell Trouble for Micron Technology Stock

Key Points

Analysts project more growth this year and in 2027, but in 2028, Micron's revenue may decline by double digits.

The stock looks cheap based on expected earnings, but many investors may be pricing in an inevitable slowdown.

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Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been generating some truly spectacular quarterly results due to incredible demand for its memory and storage products. Both its top and bottom lines have looked amazing in recent quarters, making it little surprise why this tech stock has been rallying as much as it has. In the past 12 months, it has skyrocketed over 540% heading into trading this week.

As long as demand remains robust, the stock may have even more room to run. But there may be trouble on the horizon, as a recent forecast suggests that a slowdown in Micron's impressive growth rate may be coming, and it's likely to be significant. And that could lead to the market adjusting what kind of premium it's willing to pay for the stock.

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Analysts expect strong growth in 2027, but a slowdown in 2028

In its most recent quarter, which ended on Feb. 26, Micron's sales totaled $23.9 billion, which was roughly three times the $8.1 billion it reported in the same period a year ago. With that kind of growth, it's inevitable that the business will experience a slowdown, given the challenges of maintaining that pace in the long term.

But analysts have generally been fairly bullish on the stock, with Micron trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than nine. That implies a strong amount of profit growth for the year ahead, suggesting that the stock is still incredibly cheap.

And while the near future does look encouraging, it may be a matter of time before supply catches up with demand, prices for products come down, and it becomes more challenging for Micron's business to grow at a strong rate. In 2027, analysts project that Micron's revenue will rise by 33%, but that in 2028 its top line will decline by 10%. For growth investors, that could be a reason to value the stock at a lower P/E multiple, hence the seemingly low price for Micron's stock.

Can Micron's stock still rally higher?

Micron's stock has risen sharply in a short time, which can raise the risk of a correction if market sentiment sours on tech or if tech giants announce spending cuts. For the time being, Micron's stock may still do well given the ongoing shortage in memory and storage products. However, the forecast of a slowdown in 2028 highlights the potential for extreme volatility ahead for Micron, as investors may begin to price in that decline.

Although the tech stock has done well and is already up more than 70% this year, you may want to tread cautiously with Micron, given the uncertainty ahead. This isn't a stock I'd buy and forget about.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.