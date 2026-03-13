Is Ford's F-150 Lightning EREV the Next Costly Mistake?

Key Points

EREVs are controversial and could merely be a distraction or lateral move.

EREVs can minimize battery cost and vastly improve range.

Ford's decision to turn the Lightning truck EV into an EREV is more based on necessity in the near term, not a huge strategic change.

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Automakers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have a seemingly impossible task balancing massive global operations, product portfolios on delicate schedules, suppliers near and far, among many other factors. These companies don't simply change strategic direction on a dime. Decisions and adjustments can take years and can be incredibly expensive, as Ford investors found out during the fourth quarter with a roughly $19.5 billion charge driven by electric vehicle (EV) strategy adjustments.

Is the Detroit icon headed toward its next big mistake with plans to replace the previous form of the all-electric F-150 Lightning with an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV)?

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Mistakes are costly

Already the folks at the Blue Oval have ended production of the current form all-electric F-150 Lightning, one of Ford's only three core EV products currently. Those three vehicles being the Mustang Mach-E, the former F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit commercial van EV. Keep in mind that Ford has a broader plug-in hybrid portfolio, but until another push in full EVs begins in 2027 this is what Ford is working with.

Ford plans to replace the F-150 Lightning with the previously mentioned EREV, and that major decision drove Ford's roughly $19.5 billion in special charges during the fourth quarter, sinking its bottom line to a $11.1 billion net loss for the quarter. Beyond the massive charge primarily surrounding this strategic change, investors are right to question whether this is money-making move.

How EREVs work

Automakers in North America as well as Europe are giving a second look to EREVs as a lighter and lower-cost alternative to full EVs, especially after EREVs have gained significant traction in China led by domestic brands such as Li Auto.

One reason is because unlike hybrids, an EREV doesn't have a physical connection between the combustion engine and drive axle. Rather the vehicle's engine is used as a charging source when the battery depletes. This design reduces weight, allows for a smaller and less costly battery, and improves fuel economy significantly.

There's a legitimate cost argument to be made in favor of EREVs. As consultancy McKinsey pointed out, the smaller batteries can shave a significant $6,000 off in powertrain production costs compared to full EVs. Once automakers design a platform, even a full electric platform, it's not as difficult or expensive as one would think to plop a combustion engine on top, and it gives automakers a different option as traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) platforms fade away.

Of course, on the flip side, there are trade-offs and Mercedes-Benz is one example of an automaker tossing out the idea after its EREV trials. The German automaker conceded the technology was more expensive than desired, only provided a short-term benefit, and increased the complexity for maintenance needs.

The next big mistake?

Essentially, EREVs could prove a costly detour on the way to mainstream EV adoption, and the latter can't really afford distractions, dead ends, or kicking the can down the road considering the steep losses most full EVs are incurring. Remember, Ford lost $4.8 billion on its Model-e division, responsible for its EVs, in 2025 alone.

However, Ford is simply not trading its small full EV lineup for a full EREV lineup. This is merely making the best of a tough situation, until the automaker's upcoming Universal EV Platform debuts on a new midsize EV truck in 2027. This won't be a costly detour, or another $19.5 billion mistake, but Ford's next major EV push in 2027 can't begin soon enough -- it needs scale and lowered costs, and fast. Until then, this EREV option gives Ford's F-150 Lightning new life for now.

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Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.