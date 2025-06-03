Markets
F

Ford US Sales Rise By 16.3% In May

June 03, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), Tuesday announced US sales report for the month of May, where the company made total sales of 220,959 units compared to 190,014 units in May 2024.

In the same month, the automaker sold 83,022 Ford SUVs compared to last year's 67,371 units, and 121,354 Ford Trucks compared to last year's 109,143 units.

Brand-wise, the company sold 209,386 Ford Brand units and 11,573 Lincoln Brand units.

Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $10.01, up 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.