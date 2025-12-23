Ford Recalls Over 272,000 Vehicles Amid Software Glitch

U.S. legacy automaker Ford F is recalling more than 272,000 hybrid and electric vehicles due to a software issue affecting the Integrated Parking Module (IPM). According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the integrated park module may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park. The loss of the parking function can cause the vehicle to roll away, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford has assured that the fix will come in the form of a free software update, delivered either over the air or installed by a dealer.

The recall affected 2022 -2026 F-150 Lightning models, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E models, and 2025-2026 Maverick models. Total recall includes 80,468 Maverick hybrids, 104,113 Lightning EVs and 88,064 Mustang Mach-E models. Ford estimates that only 1% of them will actually have the defect.

Ford is not aware of any reported accidents or injuries related to the recall. However, as of Nov. 4, 2025, there were 22 Mach-E models, 4 Maverick models and 16 F-150 Lightning models with warranty claims. Ford believes that such warranty claims may be connected to the software issue.

This adds to Ford’s growing list of safety recalls, with more than 100 so far this year — the highest among U.S. automakers.

The recall comes days after Ford announced it had ended production of the current F-150 Lightning at Dearborn, MI. The next-generation Lightning will be an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV), which the company promises will be as revolutionary as the original EV.

Ford reported third quarter 2025 consolidated revenues of $50.5 billion, up 9% from the year-ago level. The total automotive revenues were $47.2 billion, up 9% from $43 billion a year ago.

For the third quarter of 2025, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment increased 2% year over year to 733,000 units, with a revenue increase of 7% to $28 billion. Ford Model e rose 57% year over year to 50,000 units, and revenues jumped 52% to $1.8 billion. Ford Pro increased 9% year over year to 373,000, and revenues improved 11% year over year to $17.4 billion.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ford stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors (GM), which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Federal Signal (FSS) and REV Group REVG each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 47 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 15.8% and 24.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 15 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 37.8%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 5 cents and 11 cents respectively, over the past seven days.

