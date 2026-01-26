Ford Recalls 119K US Vehicles to Fix Engine Block Heater Defect

Ford Motor Company F has issued a recall for 119,075 vehicles in the United States due to a potential defect in the engine block heater, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The issue involves the block heater cracking and leaking coolant, which could lead to a short circuit and raise the risk of a fire when the heater is connected to a power source.



The recall covers select 2016-2018 Focus, 2019 Explorer and 2024 Explorer vehicles, along with certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape and 2015-2016 Lincoln MKC models.



Vehicle owners are being urged to avoid using the block heater until repairs are completed. Dealers will replace the faulty heaters at no cost, and affected customers are expected to receive recall notification letters by mail starting Feb. 13, 2026.



Federal safety data show that the legacy automaker recorded more recalls in 2025 than any other automaker, surpassing a long-standing industry record and highlighting persistent quality problems impacting millions of vehicles across several model lines. Per NHTSA, the company issued 152 recalls during 2025.



In December, Ford recalled more than 272,000 hybrid and EVs due to a software issue affecting the Integrated Parking Module. Per NHTSA, the integrated park module may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park. The loss of the parking function can cause the vehicle to roll away, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall affected 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning models, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E models, and 2025-2026 Maverick models.



Earlier in January, Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer, recalled 19,641 R1 vehicles that were previously serviced for a rear suspension issue. Per the NHTSA filing, the prior service may have led to improper reassembly of the rear suspension toe link joint. Rivian will replace the rear toe link bolts at no cost to owners, per NHTSA. The recall applies to certain R1 models from the 2022-2025 model years, including 7,031 R1S SUVs and 12,610 R1T pickup trucks. All affected vehicles underwent rear suspension service between April 1, 2022, and March 10, 2025.



In November, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC, a Japanese automotive manufacturer, issued a recall for 406,290 vehicles in the United States due to a manufacturing defect that could potentially detach aluminium alloy wheels, per NHTSA. The recall affects select 2016-2021 Civic models equipped with 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels that were sold as accessories.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

