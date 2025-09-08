Markets
Ford Pro Announces Multi-year Collaboration With ServiceTitan

September 08, 2025 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, announced a multi-year collaboration with software company ServiceTitan (TTAN).

Enabled by embedded modems on model year 2020 and newer Ford commercial vehicles, the integrated solution combines industry-leading Ford Pro Data Services with ServiceTitan's Fleet Pro Software. Embedded modems ensure a native, simplified, and robust connection.

"This is a radically easy and modern solution that anyone will be able to use," said Mike Aragon, President of Integrated Services at Ford. "Our commitment to tradespeople goes beyond building the best trucks and vans; it's about empowering them with technology specialized for their business that improves their efficiency and helps them thrive. Enabling these capabilities with ServiceTitan will be a real difference maker in the market."

The collaboration between Ford Pro and ServiceTitan represents a significant opportunity to advance fleet management and vehicle service for the work vehicles that tradespeople rely on.

