Ford Motor Recalls 528 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) issued a safety recall for 528 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles.

The affected vehicles are 2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 19, 2019, to June 4, 2020, and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built there from April 11, 2019, to June 8, 2020.

The recall affects 491 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 34 in Canada and three in Mexico.

The affected 2020 models are equipped with front seatbacks that may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag and/or seatback module attachments.

The company said if the side airbag and seatback module are not fully secured, it could affect the trajectory of the side airbag deployment and may prevent or delay the airbag cushion from positioning correctly, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

No accidents or injuries related to this condition have been reported so far.

The company said dealers would remove the front seatback panels from one or both front seats and verify the proper torque on the fasteners.

