Ford Motor Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) on Tuesday announced a fourth-quarter net loss of $11.1 billion or $2.77 per share, compared to net income of $1.8 billion or $0.45 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.13, compared to $0.39 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $45.9 billion, a 5% drop compared to $48.2 billion last year.

For full-year 2026, Ford anticipates company-adjusted EBIT of $8.0 billion to $10.0 billion, adjusted free cash flow of $5.0 billion to $6.0 billion, and capital expenditures of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion, including approximately $1.5 billion to begin ramping up Ford Energy.

At the segment level, the EBIT outlook for Ford Pro is $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion; Ford Blue is $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion; and a loss of $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion for Ford Model e. Ford Credit EBT is expected to be about $2.5 billion.

