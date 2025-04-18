Ford Motor Enters Into Amendment To Credit Agreement

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) has entered into the Twenty-Second Amendment to Credit Agreement dated as of December 15, 2006, or the Existing Credit Agreement. Prior to the Twenty-Second Amendment, lenders held $25 million of commitments maturing on April 26, 2026, $3.4 billion of commitments maturing on April 22, 2027, $0.1 billion of commitments maturing on April 26, 2028, and $10.0 billion of commitments maturing on April 20, 2029. As a result of the Twenty-Second Amendment, lenders have $3.4 billion of commitments maturing on April 17, 2028 and $10.1 billion of commitments maturing on April 17, 2030.

Also, Ford entered into the Seventh Amendment to Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of April 23, 2019, or the Existing Supplemental Revolving Credit Agreement. Prior to the Supplemental Seventh Amendment, lenders held revolving commitments totaling $2.0 billion maturing on April 22, 2027. As a result of the Supplemental Seventh Amendment, lenders have maintained the same level of total commitments with $2.0 billion of commitments maturing on April 17, 2028.

Also, Ford entered into the Fourth Amendment to 364-Day Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of June 23, 2022, or the Existing 364-Day Revolving Credit Agreement. Prior to the 364-Day Fourth Amendment, lenders held revolving commitments totaling $2.5 billion maturing on April 21, 2025. As a result of the 364-Day Fourth Amendment, lenders have $2.5 billion of commitments maturing on April 16, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.