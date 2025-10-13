Ford Motor Company (F) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.54, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.31% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42.26 billion, indicating a 1.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $168.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.41% and -2.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.88, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 3.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

