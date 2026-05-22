Ford Might Fail in Europe Again. All Except for This 1 Key Part.

Key Points

Ford Pro commercial vans sell extremely well in Europe.

Paid software subscriptions were up 30% in Q1 and boast sky-high margins.

Look for Ford Pro to drive the bottom-line turnaround in Europe, if its passenger side can hold up its end.

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) might be in love with the idea of Europe being another pillar of profits for the company, but the results simply haven't been there for a long time.

Ford has done business in Europe for over 100 years, and that holds weight, but since 2000, the automaker has also required four massive restructurings. Each time, the company has fallen short of its turnaround expectations, and far from turning Europe into a profit engine.

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But it's important that investors separate the two parts of its European business, because one might fail again, but the other needs to remain dominant for the bottom line.

Passenger vs. commercial

Ford's passenger vehicles have struggled with years of market-share declines and profitability in Europe, while the company's Ford Pro commercial vehicles have thrived and carried the broader business.

On the passenger side of things, Ford plans to launch a handful of vehicles designed with a rally-like inspiration that combines off-road and on-road performance. A Bronco multi-energy compact SUV will be one of the new vehicles, followed by a new small electric hatchback that could remind some people of the Fiesta and Focus that previously won volume in Europe. There will be a small electric SUV and two multi-energy crossovers -- all under the same rally-inspired theme and branding.

That may seem promising, and the branding could help Ford find a path forward in passenger vehicles, but it will have to fend off rapidly expanding low-cost Chinese vehicles. But let's focus on Ford's true gem in Europe, its commercial vans.

The moneymaker

"Ford Pro is the backbone of our European business," said Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe, in a press release. "We don't just sell vans and pickups, we deliver an integrated ecosystem of vehicles, software and services," he added.

Ford Pro has been Europe's leading commercial vehicle brand for 11 consecutive years and has built out its infrastructure, software, and services to help its customers maximize the return on Ford commercial vehicles. It's a simple premise that Ford has really bought into because more uptime and productive days equal more top- and bottom-line for each vehicle. The more revenue for customers of Ford Pro vehicles, the more loyalty to the brand.

The important thing for investors to remember is that not only are Ford Pro vehicles more profitable than passenger cars, but the division also has grown its paid software subscriptions substantially. During the first quarter of 2026, Ford's global paid software subscriptions jumped 30% to 879,000, boasting a gross margin above 50%. That margin is huge for the automotive industry and can help drive its European business as its strategy to increase passenger car market share plays out.

Ultimately, Ford has another very challenging turnaround in Europe on its hands. Its passenger vehicles might fail to catch on, be relegated to a more off-road niche, or fail to gain traction versus the wave of low-cost and advanced Chinese EVs and hybrids. Ford Pro commercial vehicles and its paid software subscriptions are critical to the bottom line, and that's really where investors' focus should be as this turnaround takes place.

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Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.