Ford to Make Investment of $4.8B to Revive German Operations

Ford Motor Company F has planned to invest up to 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in its struggling German operations as part of efforts to revitalize its European business. Its German subsidiary, Ford-Werke, currently burdened with 5.8 billion euros in debt, will continue its strategic transformation by focusing on cost reduction and improving competitiveness.



This decision comes amid mounting challenges in Europe’s automotive industry, including high costs, weak demand and increasing competition from Asian manufacturers. These factors have led to plant closures and job cuts, while the United States is considering imposing tariffs on auto imports. Ford has already been reducing its European workforce with thousands of job cuts, particularly in Germany, where Volkswagen is also facing difficulties.



Per John Lawler, vice chairman of Ford, recapitalizing German operations will support the company’s European transformation and enhance its ability to compete with a refreshed product lineup. To establish a sustainable European business, Ford must also streamline governance, cut costs and improve efficiency.



A slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles in Europe led Ford to reconsider its initial goal of producing only EVs in the region by the end of the decade. In 2024, its European passenger car market share fell to 3.3% from 4% in 2023, per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. The new funding package includes capital to address Ford-Werke’s debt issues and finance a long-term business strategy. It also replaces a long-standing agreement, active since 2006, that required Ford to cover any losses incurred by its German subsidiary, a policy that had faced opposition from the IG Metall labor union.



Lawler also urged European policymakers to create a clear strategy for promoting electric vehicles and to align emissions targets with consumer demand.

