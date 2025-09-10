Is Ford Losing the Reliability Race After Over 100 Recalls This Year?

Ford F is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The automaker is recalling more than 1.45 million vehicles, including popular SUVs, trucks and vans, due to faulty rearview cameras, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The defect may cause the display to show a blank, distorted or inverted image when drivers reverse. While Ford has linked the issue to 18 accidents, it noted that none have resulted in injuries.

This recall stretches across 51 models, covering vehicles such as the Ford Mustang (2015–2019), Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks, Ford Transit vans and Lincoln models like the MKC and Navigator. The problem isn’t confined to U.S. roads either—it impacts another 122,000 vehicles in Canada and nearly 300,000 across other markets, per Reuters.

A Year of Recalls

The latest action comes on the heels of a string of other recalls. In May, Ford recalled more than a million vehicles for another rearview camera glitch that caused the display to freeze. July brought a recall of 850,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump. Last month, the company recalled 355,000 trucks for instrument panel issues, followed by nearly 500,000 SUVs over defective brake hoses.

Put together, Ford has issued more than 100 recalls this year alone — the most by any automaker. That track record is costly. Warranty and recall expenses have ballooned. Per Forbes, Ford’s warranty costs jumped 22% year over year in 2024, reaching $6 billion, driven largely by repair campaigns like these.

In the last reported quarter, Ford booked charges of $570 million related to a major recall. The charge was to address a problem with faulty fuel injectors in certain Bronco Sport and Escape models that could leak fuel and cause engine fires.

How It’s Hurting Ford

Beyond the financial strain of replacing parts, paying dealers for labor, and managing logistics, Ford faces a more damaging problem—its reputation. Safety recalls are unavoidable at times, but the sheer frequency and scale of Ford’s actions have raised questions about its quality control. Customers shopping for their next vehicle may hesitate if they view Ford as less reliable than competitors.

This comes at a particularly tough moment for the company. Ford is already forecasting a loss of more than $5 billion in its electric vehicle segment this year. As it is, Ford lags behind Chinese automakers in EV competitiveness. With billions already being poured into electrification, unexpected recall costs eat into margins and reduce flexibility to invest further in future technology.

Latest Recalls by Other Auto Biggies

Italian American automaker Stellantis STLA recently issued recalls for over 91,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrids in the United States because of a software flaw that could trigger a sudden loss of propulsion.

Toyota TM, long known for reliability,has alsofaced several quality concerns in 2025. Its most recent recall involves approximately 62,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, including the bZ4X and RZ EVs, due to a faulty defroster that could impair visibility.

Still, while recalls are a fact of life in the industry, Ford stands out because of the sheer number. Competitors may face the occasional stumble, but Ford’s repeated issues are becoming a serious concern.

The Road Ahead

For Ford, the problem isn’t just fixing faulty parts—it’s restoring consumer trust. In a market that’s already fiercely competitive, especially as automakers race to gain ground in EVs, that perception gap can hurt more than any single recall bill. Ford has a lot of fixing to do, and showing real progress on quality is going to be the key.

The Zacks Rundown on Ford

Over the past year, shares of Ford have gained around 10%, underperforming the industry. Meanwhile, Toyota is up 15% while Stellantis is down 41%, over the same timeframe.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, F trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.28, way lower than the industry. It carries a Value Score of A.Meanwhile, Toyota trades at a forward sales multiple of 0.79 and Stellantis at 0.15.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Take a look at how Ford’s EPS estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.