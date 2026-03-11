Ford Launches Ford Pro AI System To Boost Fleet Efficiency And Software Revenue

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company said it is launching a new artificial intelligence system for its commercial vehicle unit as the company seeks to expand software-driven revenue and improve fleet operations for business customers.

The new platform, called Ford Pro AI, will analyze more than one billion daily data points from connected commercial vehicles, including information related to seatbelt usage, vehicle health, fuel consumption and route optimization. The system is designed to help businesses reduce downtime, increase productivity and better manage fleet performance.

Ford said the technology will support its 840,000 paid commercial subscribers, a customer base that grew about 30 percent last year. The company's Ford Pro division sells vehicles and services to commercial, government and rental customers, including its Super Duty truck lineup.

Kevin Dunbar said the system aims to help companies maximize vehicle uptime and lower operating costs while improving efficiency across fleet operations.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has emphasized expanding software and service revenue within the Pro business as a key growth strategy. Ford said software and physical services are approaching 20 percent of the division's earnings.

The AI platform is built on Google Cloud using proprietary vehicle data from Ford. Initially, the system will launch in a read-only format while the company evaluates additional capabilities based on customer demand.

