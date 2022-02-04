Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dividend Reinstated

Ford F reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. Lower-than-expected profits in North America and a pretax loss in Europe led to this underperformance. The bottom line, moreover, compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents. Nonetheless, the company’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenues came in at $37.7 billion, up 4.7% year over year.



During the fourth quarter, after suspending the payments for more than a year and a half on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford reinstated a regular dividend of 10 cents per share.

Segmental Performance

For the fourth quarter, the total wholesale volume in the Ford Automotive segment dropped 11% year over year to 1,104,000 units but surpassed the consensus mark of 1,093,000 units. Revenues of the segment rose 6% year over year to $35,300 million and marginally outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate of $35,018 million. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1,641 million, higher than the year-ago earnings of $1,260 million.



In North America, revenues rose 17% year on year to $25.8 billion in the reported quarter. The metric marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.7 billion. The wholesale volume surged 11% from the year-earlier quarter to 599,000 units, beating the consensus mark of 567,000 units. EBIT totaled $1,822 million, higher than the earnings of $1,083 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 but lagging the consensus metric of $2,158 million.



In South America, revenues moved down 8% year over year to $0.8 billion for the fourth quarter but topped the consensus mark of $0.68 billion. Wholesale volume plunged 59% from the year-ago quarter to 26,000 units and missed the consensus mark of 27,760 units. The unit’s pretax earnings improved to $36 million, turning around from the loss of $105 million reported in the prior-year quarter amid cost-cut and rejig efforts. Reported EBIT also compared favorably with the consensus mark of a loss of $8.26 million.



In Europe, revenues dropped 19% year on year to $5.7 billion for the December-end quarter and lagged the consensus mark of $6.1 billion. Wholesale volume slid 37% year over year to 213,000 units and missed the consensus mark of 233,000 units. Pretax loss for the segment totaled $159 million, compared to a year-ago profit of $409 million. The reported loss also compares unfavorably with the consensus mark of profit of $7.51 million.



In China, revenues plummeted 27% year over year to $0.6 billion for the reported quarter. Wholesale volume dipped 8% from the prior-year figure to 186,000 units. Moreover, the pretax loss widened from the prior year’s $65 million to $150 million.



In the International Markets Group, revenues were down 7% from the year-ago figure to $2.4 billion. Wholesale volume slid 15% from the prior-year level to 80,000 units and pretax earnings totaled $92 million, turning around from the loss of $62 million reported in the year-ago period.



Fourth-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $2,373 million, lower than the year-ago revenues of $2,723 million and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,708 million. Pretax earnings totaled $1,055 million, beating the consensus mark of $700 million.



Revenues from Ford Mobility came in at $48 million, surging from the year-earlier level of $12 million.

Financial Position

Ford reported adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $2,335 million during the quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s FCF of $1,873 million. It had cash and cash equivalents of $20,540 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $25,243 million on Dec 31, 2020. The automotive long-term debt decreased to $17,200 million on Dec 31, 2021 from $22,633 million as of the end of 2020.

Guidance

Ford anticipates adjusted EBIT for 2022 between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying an uptick of 15-25% from the 2021 level. Moreover, 2022 vehicle wholesale volumes are anticipated to jump 10% to 15%, with a high single- to a low double-digit decline in the first quarter, owing to the semiconductor crunch. Meanwhile, adjusted FCF is envisioned in the range of $5.5-6.5 billion for 2022, suggesting a jump from $4.6 billion recorded in 2021. The company expects to achieve a global production capacity of iconic, high-volume battery electric vehicles of at least 600,000 by 2023.

