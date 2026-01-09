Ford Bets Big on Level 3 Autonomy With $30,000 UEV Platform Push

Ford Motor Company F announced at CES 2026 that its hands-free BlueCruise highway driving system will receive a major upgrade with the introduction of an eyes-off version of BlueCruise. The new system will arrive in 2028 at a cost of $30,000 on Ford’s new Universal Electric Vehicle (“UEV”) platform.

With this upgrade, Ford will bring Level 3 driver-assistance systems to the market, allowing drivers to take their hands and eyes off the road while driving on certain highways. To support the Level 3 capability, the system will use lidar, a remote-sensing technology.

Ford’s new electric vehicle platform, being developed by a specialized team in California, is also an in-house-developed unit that integrates infotainment, automated driving, audio and connected networking in one compact unit. The customers are expected to enjoy a vehicle that feels more consistent, reliable and capable year after year.

The new computing power platform offers higher performance, lower production cost and a smaller size. These improvements should allow the $30,000 truck to have far more powerful computing and features than current Ford models.

The UEV technology will also be aligned with Ford's goals of making better, cheaper EVs and resisting China's fast-moving automakers.

Ford joins several other competitors in more advanced levels of driving automation, an area that has largely been held back by technical challenges, regulatory hurdles, or the lack of clear regulations. Driver-assistance systems that automatically steer and brake in certain situations have become a key focus for automakers, particularly as they look to generate subscription revenues from their vehicles already on the road.

Ford offers its Level 2 BlueCruise system on models like the Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and other vehicles. The pricing includes a subscription of about $50 per month, $495 annually, or a one-time payment of $2,495 at the time of purchase. It also allows drivers to go hands-free but requires them to keep their eyes on the road.

In addition to automation, Ford is joining the artificial intelligence race like any other company. Ford plans to launch a new AI assistant through its Ford and Lincoln phone apps, followed by a native in-vehicle experience starting in 2027. The AI assistant will be able to review a picture of a trailer to determine whether a vehicle can tow it properly, or estimate how many bags of mulch can fit inside a car or a truck.

Overall, Ford is advancing toward greater autonomy, smarter EV platforms, and AI-driven features, aiming to make vehicles more capable and affordable through its Level 3 BlueCruise system and new UEV platform.

Competitive Context

General Motors GM announced in October 2025 that it plans to introduce eyes-off driving to the market in 2028, starting with its Cadillac Escalade IQ EV, which will cost more than $125,000. The 2028 Escalade IQ will feature a next-generation Super Cruise that lets drivers take their hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road, making it a true Level 3 autonomous system. Along with the 2028 Escalade IQ, the company will introduce a new centralized computing platform designed to change how its vehicle is built, updated, and improved over time.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGYY DRIVE PILOT is a Level 3 advanced assistance system that enables semi-autonomous driving to the next level. It uses a 360-degree sensor suite, including radar, LiDAR, cameras, microphones, ultrasonic sensors and road-moisture sensors. The system monitors weather and road conditions while managing speed, lane changes, merging and lane endings. DRIVE PILOT currently operates at limited speeds, with future software updates planned to raise the threshold. When active, it takes full control within its limits, providing drivers with a more relaxed and productive journey.

