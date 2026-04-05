Forced Out of Retirement? Here's Your Financial Game Plan.

Key Points

Start by figuring out how much of your monthly expenses you must cover on your own.

Find a job that fits your financial needs and your schedule.

If you're claiming Social Security early, income from a job could temporarily shrink your checks.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Coming out of retirement was never part of your original plan. But unexpected expenses came up, your investments didn't grow as fast as you'd hoped, and financially, it's the only way to make ends meet.

It can be a stressful transition, but a solid financial plan can make it a little easier to handle. Here's how to get started.

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Take stock of where you're at

Start by writing down all your monthly expenses. You may want to build a cushion into this for unplanned or irregular expenses. Next, subtract how much you get per month from Social Security benefits and/or a pension. The remainder is the amount you must cover on your own.

If you have personal savings, decide how much you feel comfortable withdrawing from them to put toward each month's expenses. What's left over is the amount you'll have to pay for with income from a job or another source.

Find a job that works for you

Once you know about how much monthly income you need from a job, you can begin looking at job offers to see which one(s) meet your criteria. The salary is important, and some positions may offer other perks, such as additional insurance coverage, as well.

But you also want to focus on things like hours that fit with your schedule and whether you actually enjoy the work. Depending on what you do, you may be able to find remote work that will give you more freedom to choose your schedule.

Finding a job after several years of retirement can leave gaps on your resume, so be prepared for this to come up. Do what you can to brush up on your professional skills. And if you're really in a pinch, you may have to take any job you can get at first while you keep searching for a better fit.

Watch out for the earnings test

If you're already claiming Social Security and you're under your full retirement age (FRA), returning to work could have an unintended consequence for your benefits. You could run afoul of the earnings test, which may temporarily shrink your checks.

In 2026, you lose $1 for every $2 you earn from your job over $24,480 if you'll be under your FRA all year. If you reach your FRA in 2026, you only lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $65,160. Any withheld funds come back to you as a benefit boost at your FRA. But in the meantime, you may have to cover more of your monthly expenses on your own than you'd thought.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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