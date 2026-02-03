Foran Mining (TSX:FOM) Price Target Increased by 13.49% to 6.22

The average one-year price target for Foran Mining (TSX:FOM) has been revised to $6.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.49% from the prior estimate of $5.48 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.45% from the latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foran Mining. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOM is 0.25%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 27,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 15,031K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,264K shares , representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 3.67% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,798K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,687K shares , representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 31.45% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 4,363K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 386K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 41.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 36.93% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 333K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.