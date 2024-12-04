News & Insights

Markets
FL

Foot Locker Trims FY24 Outlook - Update

December 04, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) lowered its adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. It also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range $0.70 to $0.80 per share on net sales decline of 3.5 to 1.5 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $1.20 to $1.30 per share on net sales decline of 1.5 to 1.0 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1.0 to 1.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range $1.50 to $1.70 per share on net sales change between a decline of 1.0 and an increase of 1.0 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1.0 to 3.0 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.53 per share on net sales decline of 0.46 percent to $8.13 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.