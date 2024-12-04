News & Insights

Foot Locker Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

December 04, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Foot Locker ( (FL) ) has issued an announcement.

Foot Locker, Inc. reported a mixed third quarter 2024, with a slight decrease in total sales by 1.4% and a 2.4% increase in comparable sales. The company saw a gross margin expansion of 230 basis points but faced a net loss of $0.34 per share. Despite the challenges, Foot Locker continued its strategic initiatives, highlighting collaborations with Nike and the Chicago Bulls, while updating its full-year outlook due to a more promotional market environment.

