Foot Locker initiated with a Buy at Needham

Needham initiated coverage of Foot Locker (FL) with a Buy rating and $27 price target. The firm sees “a compelling earnings-recovery story for 2025” and views the company as poised to see fundamental improvement in the coming years. This is driven by a re-invigorated relationship with Nike (NKE), continued momentum in non-Nike brands, leveraging of recent SG&A investments, and continued recovery of the merchandise margin, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.