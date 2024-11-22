News & Insights

Stocks

Foot Locker initiated with a Buy at Needham

November 22, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham initiated coverage of Foot Locker (FL) with a Buy rating and $27 price target. The firm sees “a compelling earnings-recovery story for 2025” and views the company as poised to see fundamental improvement in the coming years. This is driven by a re-invigorated relationship with Nike (NKE), continued momentum in non-Nike brands, leveraging of recent SG&A investments, and continued recovery of the merchandise margin, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FL
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.