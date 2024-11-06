Foot Locker call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Foot Locker (FL) with 3,139 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 80.52%. 11/29 weekly 24 calls and 12/6 weekly 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on December 4th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.