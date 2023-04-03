Food Stamps: How Does Your Rent Affect SNAP Benefits?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is the most relied upon anti-hunger program in the U.S., with over 41 million participants in the nation — 12% of the total population, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Each state has its own application process for those wanting to enroll in SNAP, but one aspect is relevant across the nation: your rent or mortgage payments (or lack thereof).

How much you pay monthly for housing impacts your eligibility for SNAP benefits. Here’s how:

If You Pay Rent and Mortgage in General

Your rent and mortgage payments determine your eligibility for SNAP, but this depends on your household and state. Generally, the greater your housing (aka, “shelter”) expenses, the larger your SNAP benefits will be. If you’re not paying rent or mortgage or utilities, you may still be eligible for SNAP, but you’ll get less benefits.

Young Adults Living With Their Parents

If you are under the age of 22 and living with your parents, you are likely not eligible for your own SNAP since you are required to be part of your parents’. But if you’re 22 or older, you should be able to enroll in SNAP on your own even if you live with your folks.

‘Boarders’

If you rent a room with someone else and pay that person at least half of your weekly expenses for meals, you are what SNAP calls a “boarder.” Boarders are ineligible for their own SNAP program as they are considered part of another’s household food expenses.

‘Roomers’

If you live with someone else and pay them only rent to live there (versus rent plus meals expenses, as with a boarder), you can be eligible for SNAP, but you must apply as a separate household.

