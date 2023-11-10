Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federal nutrition assistance program, which provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service oversees SNAP, and according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), the program improves food security, offers benefits that enable families to purchase healthier diets, and frees up resources that can be used for health-promoting activities and needed medical care.

“SNAP reduces the overall prevalence of food insecurity by as much as 30% and is even more effective among children and those with [children],” the CBPP notes.

The USDA adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, and the changes are based on changes in the cost of living — the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living, according to the department.

Last month, SNAP benefits increased, yet, eligibility requirements are also set to change, following the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) signed by President Joe Biden in June.

Here are some of the changes.

Eligibility and Age

The FRA gradually increases the age of what the USDA calls “able-bodied adults without dependents” (ABAWD) time limit and adds new groups of individuals who are excepted from the ABAWD time limit.

Prior to September, ABAWDs’ 18 to 50 had work requirements, which included working at least 80 hours a month, participating in a work program at least 80 hours a month or participating in a combination of work and work program hours for a total of at least 80 hours a month.

As of Oct. 1, these work requirements expanded to age 52, and requirements will expand to age 54 starting in October 2024, according to the USDA.

Exemptions

There are some exemptions to the ABAWD work requirements, according to the USDA.

For instance, you are excused if you are unable to work due to a physical or mental limitation, if you are pregnant, if you are a veteran, are homeless, or age 24 or younger and in foster care on your 18th birthday.

Income Eligibility

You are eligible for SNAP benefits if you do not exceed the following gross monthly income limit — 130% of the federal poverty level — qualifications:

Household Size: 1

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $1,580

$1,580 Alaska: $1,973

$1,973 Hawaii: $1,817

Household Size: 2

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,137

$2,137 Alaska: $2,670

$2,670 Hawaii: $2,457

Household Size: 3

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,694

$2,694 Alaska: $3,366

$3,366 Hawaii: $3,098

Household Size: 4

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,250

$3,250 Alaska: $4,063

$4,063 Hawaii: $3,738

Household Size: 5

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,807

$3,807 Alaska: $4,760

$4,760 Hawaii: $4,378

Household Size: 6

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,364

$4,364 Alaska: $5,456

$5,456 Hawaii: $5,018

Household Size: 7

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,921

$4,921 Alaska: $6,153

$6,153 Hawaii: $5,659

Household Size: 8

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $5,478

$5,478 Alaska: $6,849

$6,849 Hawaii: $6,299

Each Additional Member

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $557

$557 Alaska: $697

$697 Hawaii: $641

Maximum Allotments

According to the cost of living adjustments (COLA) for 2024, maximum allotments have increased for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For instance, the maximum allotment for a family of four in the 48 states and D.C. will be $973, while it will range from $1,248 to $1,937 in Alaska. The maximum allotment for a family of four will be $1,434 in Guam and $1,251 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, maximum allotments for a family of four in Hawaii will decrease to $1,759.

The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. is unchanged from 2023 at $23.

Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP in the 48 contiguous states and D.C. — Oct. 2023 to Sep. 2024 — according to the USDA:

Household size 1: $291

$291 Household size 2: $535

$535 Household size 3: $766

$766 Household size 4: $973

$973 Household size 5: $1,155

$1,155 Household size 6: $1,386

$1,386 Household size 7: $1,532

$1,532 Household size 8: $1,751

$1,751 Each additional person: $219

