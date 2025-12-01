Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in December 2025

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are set to resume normal payment schedules in December after weeks of chaos amid the government shutdown. In general, that means SNAP benefits for December should be paid according to the regular schedules in each state. Here’s exactly what you need to know when it comes to SNAP benefits in December.

Some Changes To Consider

Even with normal schedules resuming, there are some changes coming for many recipients. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) contained provisions that will result in reductions of eligibility and benefits because of expanded requirements for adult recipients to work, volunteer or attend job training for at least 80 hours per month.

“Individuals who do not satisfy these new requirements are limited to three months of benefits in a three-year period,” said Marguerita Cheng, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth. “The new law repeals work exemptions for unhoused individuals, veterans and young adults aging out of foster care. The new law also restricts the ability for individual states to waive requirements in communities with scarce opportunities for gainful employment.”

Cheng said it’s important to note the Trump administration waived the work requirements for the month of November, but starting in December the three-month clock on accessing SNAP benefits without work will start ticking.

Per the USDA, in fiscal year 2024, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million people per month — or 12.3% of residents in the United States. The share of residents receiving SNAP benefits ranged from as high as 21.2% in New Mexico to as low as 4.8% in Utah.

A Few Ways To Maximize Benefits

According to the National Council on Aging, if you’re eligible, here are some ways you may be able to maximize your benefits:

See if you qualify for other food assistance programs.

Look into deducting medical expenses.

Check out Double Up Food Bucks at farmers markets.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

