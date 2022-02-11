FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FONAR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$19m ÷ (US$188m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, FONAR has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

NasdaqCM:FONR Return on Capital Employed February 11th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how FONAR has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FONAR Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FONAR, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, FONAR has decreased its current liabilities to 8.6% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that FONAR is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 13% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think FONAR has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, FONAR does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

