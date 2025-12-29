Following Nvidia? Mark Your Calendars for March 16.

Key Points

Nvidia GTC is scheduled for March 16-19.

The last GTC included the announcement of Blackwell Ultra GPUs and the shift to agentic AI.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which is largely why it now tops the list of the world's largest public companies.

The chipmaker hosts several events each year that are worth checking out if you're following Nvidia or simply want to stay up-to-date on AI technology. One of its biggest events is just a few months away, and it's worth adding to your calendar.

Nvidia GTC is set for March

The Nvidia GTC AI conference will take place in San Jose, Calif., from March 16 to 19, 2026. It will feature developers, researchers, and business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering his keynote speech.

This conference is often when Nvidia announces new products and its roadmap. At GTC 2025, it announced its next-generation GPU, the Blackwell Ultra, and its successor, the Rubin platform. The 2025 conference is also where Huang spoke about a shift in focus from generative AI to agentic AI, which can autonomously reason, plan, and execute tasks.

Nvidia publishes many of its GTC conference sessions online. It's a great opportunity to learn about the future of AI and discover what Nvidia has in store. While keeping up with everything would be time-consuming, investors should consider at least reviewing the highlights. After all, AI has become extremely important to the tech sector and the stock market as a whole.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Lyle Daly has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.