Following Netflix? Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 20.

Netflix will give shareholders a fresh financial update toward the end of next month.

Investors should be paying close attention to any commentary management provides about the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery deal.

With a share price that has catapulted 696% in the past decade, coupled with a massive market cap of $431 billion (as of Dec. 16), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the most closely watched businesses out there. Additionally, the company has been in the news lately because of its offer to buy assets of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).

If you're following this streaming stock, then you should mark your calendar for Jan. 20.

Netflix will provide investors with its Q4 update

That's the date that Netflix will reveal its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, coinciding with the last three months of the calendar year. What's more, the leadership team will hold anearnings call providing shareholders with valuable commentary about how the business is performing and any other important updates.

Netflix has a history of exceeding Wall Street estimates. In nine of the past 11 quarters, the company reported earnings per share that came in ahead of consensus views. However, the market also focuses intensely on any guidance updates, which can have a big impact on the stock price.

Investors want insights into the Warner Bros. Discovery proposed acquisition

Shareholders should pay close attention to any insights that Netflix's management gives about the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery's film and TV studios and streaming platform HBO Max. This would be a huge corporate transaction that will shake up the media and entertainment industry.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

