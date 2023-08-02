Follow the bouncing annuities

Your eyes don’t deceive you. Well, at least not this time.

In the second quarter of the year, there was a bounce of 12% year over year to $88.6 billion, reported limra.com. The catalyst: a tag team of unprecedented registered index linked annuity and fixed indexed annuity sales, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.

“Double-digit equity market increases and stable interest rates have prompted investors to seek out greater investment growth opportunity through RILAs and FIAs,” according to Todd Giesing, assistant vice president, LIMRA Annuity Research. Economic conditions continue to be favorable for the annuity market, he added.

-Last year, fueled by volatility in the equities markets and a spike in interest rates, there was a bump in annuities sales, according to winintel.com. Also in 2022, total U.S. annuity sales hit $310.6 billion -- a 23% increase over 2021. And, wait, there’s more. For you history buffs, it was a jump of 15% from the sales record hit in 2008.

