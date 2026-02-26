Follow Berkshire Hathaway With These ETF Areas

Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.A, BRK.B fourth-quarter 13F filing was released after market close on Feb. 17, offering investors a quarterly snapshot of portfolio activity led by Warren Buffett, Greg Abel, and investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, per Forbes.

Let’s delve deeper into Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway’s quarterly Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and analyze his investing pattern.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Top Holdings

Berkshire’s investment portfolio totaled $274.2 billion at quarter-end, spanning 42 companies.

The five largest holdings are: Apple (AAPL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO) and Chevron (CVX).

These top five positions account for 70.9% of the overall portfolio. Overall, the top ten holdings represent roughly 88% of total invested assets, per the Forbes article.

Portfolio Allocation by Sectors: Heavy on Financials; Weak on Technology

Berkshire made no changes to its Apple position in the first quarter but trimmed the stake during the second, third, and fourth quarters. Prior to the 2024 reductions, Apple represented more than half of Berkshire’s publicly traded portfolio. Despite ongoing sales, it remains the largest holding at nearly 23%.

Due to these reductions, technology exposure — once heavily overweight due to Apple — has shifted to an underweight position relative to broader market benchmarks, per the above-mentioned Forbes article. The move puts focus on iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW, where Apple is heavily invested.

The financial sector continues to be Berkshire’s largest overweight, making up about 40% of assets, even after cutting exposure to Bank of America shares during the quarter. With this move, one can bet on financials ETFs like Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB.

Berkshire now holds 26.9% of the outstanding shares in Occidental OXY, which, combined with Chevron, leads to a strong position in the energy sector, per Forbes. Occidental has about 8% weight in Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF OILT. The fund is an economic-value weighted index providing exposure to companies that extract oil and gas within Texas.

Due to holdings in the likes of Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz, the portfolio also remains significantly overweight in consumer staples. In this regard, First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK appear to be good bets.

Investments in Japan

Because 13F filings exclude non-U.S. equities, Berkshire’s sizable investments in Japanese trading companies are not reflected in the report.

Berkshire has stakes in five Japanese trading houses including Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. Ltd. And Sumitomo Corp (read: Buffett Boosts Stakes in Japan: ETFs to Play).

By October 2025, Berkshire’s ownership in these firms had risen to between 8.5% and 10.2%. In Buffett’s 2024 annual letter, he noted that the companies agreed to relax a prior 10% ownership cap, per Forbes.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.