FOIA Request Reveals US Marshal Service Holds Nearly 29,000 BTC Worth $3.44 Billion

In a newly published response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed on March 24, 2025, the United States Marshal Service (USMS) confirmed it currently holds a total of 28,988.35643016 BTC, according to official documents released to independent journalist L0la L33tz.

The full list of assets — categorized case by case — was disclosed in a detailed spreadsheet included in the agency’s official reply. At the current market price of approximately $118,700 per Bitcoin, this holding is valued at roughly $3.44 billion.

The request, filed earlier this year, specifically asked for “The amount of Bitcoin held by the US Marshals Service.” The official response came in the form of a letter dated July 15, 2025, from the Office of General Counsel, noting that the records were located within the Asset Forfeiture Division. While several fields in the report were redacted for security and legal reasons, the total amount of BTC was confirmed and reported by L33tz.

It was also noted by L33tz that “A follow-up FOIA request will be filed to confirm that these are the BTC managed for the US Marshal Service by Coinbase Prime.”

Historically, the USMS has been tasked with holding and liquidating seized digital assets, most notably in public auctions. While there has been no recent public announcement of any recent BTC liquidation, the Department of Justice was cleared to sell 69,370 bitcoin before Donald Trump took office as President in January.

“US Marshal Service liquidates assets in public auctions, so unless they announced a sale, this list should be accurate,” L33tz reported. “Total BTC holdings are 28,988.35643016, or approx. $3.44 Billion at current price.”

This new information sheds light on how much the US is actually holding in its Bitcoin reserves. Earlier this year, White House AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks stated that it was estimated the government held about 200,000 BTC, although there had never been a complete audit at the time.

