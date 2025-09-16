Markets

Focusrite Continues To Expect 12-month Adj. EBITDA To Be Within Current Range Of Market Forecasts

September 16, 2025 — 02:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Focusrite plc issued an update on trading for the 12 month period ended 31 August 2025. Revenue for the period is expected to be approximately 168 million pounds, representing reported growth of approximately 6% from the 12 months to 31 August 2024. The Board continues to expect adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months to 31 August 2025 to be within the current range of market forecasts.

Revenue for the six months to 31 August 2025 is projected to be approximately 87 million pounds compared to 81.6 million pounds, last year.

Focusrite will announce its unaudited results for the 12 months ended 31 August 2025 in early November 2025. Last year, Focusrite announced that it was changing year end from 31 August to 28 February. The next audited results will be for the 18 month period to 28 February 2026.

