Focused on the Growth Advisors Need

I am a huge believer in giving away valuable information, and the more you give the stronger network you will have. There are two top things that have proven to be game changers in an advisor’s growth and worth looking into for 2023.

Expand your professional network

Advisors working with CPAs and EPAs experience benefits that far outshine just passing that type of work to another professional. Advisors that are able to keep more business “in-house” enjoy the benefits of stickier books of business and better opportunities to work with the next generation. From a marketing side, taxes and estate planning have been the two best performing seminar/webinar topics for the last few years, it only makes sense to lean into these partnerships.

Digital Marketing in addition to live events

No longer are advisors needing to decide to do mail or digital. Many vendors now offer both services under one roof. More impactful than just the marketing side though is the ability to use digital methods to improve conversions at your next in-person event. Video, podcasts, blogs and social media can all boost your found credibility in order to ease conversions at your next event.

Where to learn more

I am a glutton for value based events, and I have been hearing a ton of buzz around an advisor training event, but surprisingly not from one of the giant firms or carriers. Instead, a kickoff event for 2023 with branding and marketing expert Marc Rogers.

What is being hailed as the “Prosper Summit” is shaping up to be an event packed with value for the growth minded advisor. The event will have a strong focus on marketing methods that are producing real results. This event will be top producers sharing their own best practices.

I had the chance to sit with Marc and hear directly from him about the event, you can take a peek at our conversation here.

Marc has been in the industry for over 15 years as an annuity coach, branding guru, and seminar junkie. His beginnings were with mentorship from the designer of one of the first ever fixed index annuities, Doug McDermott. (who by the way will be teaching at this event).

Marc and I share the same passion for knowledge of what is working today for advisor marketing. I have been in the crowd at a retirement seminar Marc is hosting and when it came time to set appointments, I can say all the hands went up. His process from first impression to last word on stage truly captures what it means to educate and get an audience to lean in. I believe this event will embody that mentality but also help other advisors do the same.

Marc won’t be the only one sharing his expertise. The stage will be shared by experts and active advisors. Essylfie Taylor, founder of the Taylor Method leads the charge. Eszylfie and I did a virtual summit together a few years back and I was immediately struck by his message. His down to earth teaching and way of speaking will surely provide insight into the method he created to be a top agent with New York Life, MDRT Top of the table producer, and NAIFA’s Top 4 Under Forty.

Advisors will also be able to hear from Mark Gaffney. For those that have somehow missed the wave of influence Mark has had on the industry for the last few decades. Mark has been a force of influence, with 25+ years in consulting and marketing for financial professionals. He is the producer of countless television and radio programs, a national marketing strategist and best-selling co-author of The Winning Way. Mark will be sharing his guide to write 25 million a year and beyond.

On the marketing and seminar front, the event will be headlined by Ryan Van Sickle. He leads Advisor Development at LeadingResponse and has worked closely with top advisors and some of the industry's leading institutions for over 17 years. Ryan’s going to share how advisors can leverage simple psychology principles to supercharge their marketing, as well as how to effectively engage prospects at different stages of their unique journey to finding financial freedom. LeadingResponse is a performance marketing company rooted in response data intelligence to drive results, and Ryan will be sharing the latest data insights to highlight what’s really working to consistently generate new clients and reduce marketing risk.

PHD Dr. Michael Finke from the American College will also be presenting. Michael is their Investments/retirement professor, and also a well known researcher and speaker on the science of living well in retirement. His work on research in the annuity space has been monumentally impactful. He has had many publications recently through NBC, USA today and the Wall Street Journal.

I have personally put on many value based events for advisors, spoken at more than my share of conventions, and looking at the line-up and the value in this event leads me to believe this is a value not to be missed.

Marc shares my belief in leading any charge with something of value, and almost unheard of he is offering this event for free. Space is limited and last we spoke he was getting close to the final registration numbers, but there is still time to secure your seat.

Please see further details and register for the event here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.