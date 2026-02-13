Focus on These 5 Stocks That Recently Hiked Dividends

The U.S. economic landscape remains resilient. Major indexes have been moving higher near record levels in recent weeks, fueled by strong earnings from large technology companies and steady consumer spending. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 50,000 mark for the first time in the first week of February 2026. Market participants are expecting the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates later this year, though there is uncertainty surrounding new Fed leadership and the future course of monetary policy.

Inflation is in check, but still above the Fed’s long-term target of 2%. The central bank may keep interest rates higher for longer if the price pressures stay strong. That would raise borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Rising geopolitical tensions are also a major concern, as they could hurt U.S. exports and corporate profits.

Investors are rotating to steady industrial growth stocks due to concerns over high valuations in technology companies and the high cost of sustaining the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Investors are closely monitoring economic reports; even minor surprises could cause larger moves in the market.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: NetEase NTES, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Urban Edge Properties UE, Gilead Sciences GILD and Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

NetEase

NetEase is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. This Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Feb. 11, NTES declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.16 a share on March 27, 2026. NTES has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Over the past five years, NTES has increased its dividend 10 times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 29% of earnings. Check NetEase’s dividend history here.

NetEase, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NetEase, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NetEase, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI. This Zacks Rank #3 company engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.

On Feb. 11, PAG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.40 a share on March 5, 2026. PAG has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

In the past five years, PAG has increased its dividend 20 times. Its payout ratio is currently 38% of earnings. Check Penske Automotive Group’s dividend history here.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company operates primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor.

On Feb. 10, UE declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 21 cents a share on March 31, 2026. UE has a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Over the past five years, UE has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 54% of earnings. Check Urban Edge Properties' dividend history here.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)

Urban Edge Properties dividend-yield-ttm | Urban Edge Properties Quote

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a pioneer in developing drugs for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. This Foster City, CA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Feb. 10, GILD announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 82 cents a share on March 30, 2026. GILD has a dividend yield of 2%.

Over the past five years, GILD has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 39% of earnings. Check Gilead Sciences' dividend history here.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gilead Sciences, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises — that primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in Miami, FL.

On Feb. 10, RCL announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.5 a share on April 3, 2026. RCL has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Over the past five years, RCL has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio now sits at 26% of earnings. Check Royal Caribbean Cruises' dividend history here.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

