Focus Partners Loads Up on Small-Cap Value With $12.8 Million BSVO Buy

Key Points

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions added 505,173 shares of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated trade value of approximately $12.8 million.

The firm now holds 20,135,575 shares of BSVO valued at $510.7 million as of March 31, 2026 -- representing 5.2% of its total reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the purchase, BSVO is Focus Partners' third-largest position.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions, LLC increased its stake in the EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) by 505,173 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $12.8 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The quarter-end value of the BSVO position increased by $53.3 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting both the new purchase and share price appreciation during the period.

What else to know

The BSVO stake now represents 5.2% of Focus Partners' reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after this filing: NYSE: ITOT: $770.9 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE: DFAC: $693.5 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSVO: $510.7 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGIT: $472.4 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE: AVDV: $410.9 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, BSVO shares were trading at $27.14, up about 38% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 11 percentage points, and outperforming its Small Value category benchmark by roughly 1 percentage point.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.45% Dividend yield 1.28% 1-year return (as of 5/13/26) 37.58%

ETF snapshot

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is a rules-based, quantitatively managed fund focused on U.S. small-cap value equities.

Uses systematic screening to identify undervalued small-cap stocks across a broad range of sectors and industries.

Carries a 0.45% expense ratio, making it a cost-competitive option for small-cap value exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

Focus Partners' decision to add more than half a million BSVO shares -- on top of a position already worth roughly $457 million at the end of Q4 2025 -- signals genuine, continued conviction in the small-cap value space. When a fund already holds a position this large and decides to buy more, it can be worth digging into.

BSVO has quietly been a standout performer within one of the stronger corners of the U.S. equity market over the past year. The fund’s one-year gain of roughly 38% has outpaced both the broader S&P 500 and many of its small-cap value peers. Small-cap value stocks as a category have historically tended to outperform over long periods, even if they can lag during growth-driven bull markets. The recent relative strength of this market segment may reflect a broader rotation toward value and cyclical names as investors weigh the impact of tariffs, slower growth expectations, and elevated interest rates on richly valued large-cap growth stocks.

For retail investors, BSVO offers an accessible way to get diversified exposure to hundreds of undervalued small-cap companies through a single, low-cost ETF. It's designed for investors who believe smaller, overlooked companies trading below their intrinsic value will be rewarded over time. Focus Partners' continued accumulation of BSVO suggests that at least one large institutional buyer agrees.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.