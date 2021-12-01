FNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.86, changing hands as low as $98.44 per share. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.19 per share, with $107.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.80.

