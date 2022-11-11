FNF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.56, changing hands as high as $41.71 per share. Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.505 per share, with $56.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.41.
