FNDX Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDX ETF (Symbol: FNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.78, changing hands as low as $55.82 per share. FNDX shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $52.47 per share, with $60.2857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.20.

